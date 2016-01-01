MOVING SERVICES IN PHOENIX, AZ
FROM LOCAL TO LONG DISTANCE MOVES
When you are planning a move or packing your belongings, there are many different factors to consider. In addition to making sure that all of your living or office arrangements are made, you need to ensure that your items are packed safely and that you have a professional moving team ready to help start moving boxes in Phoenix.
Our Services Include
Local Movers // Long Distance Movers // Residential Movers // Office Furniture Moving // Piano Movers // Safe Moves // Packing & Unpacking
Ethical, Honest
+ Experienced
Satisfaction Guaranteed
Affordable Prices
LOCATIONS WE SERVE
At Moving Team Six, we have more than 10 years of experience serving residents and business owners throughout North Phoenix, Phoenix, and all of Arizona.
Throughout the years we have been in business, we have earned a reputation in the community for our ethical and honest business practices and residential & commercial moving techniques. As a Greater Phoenix Impact Award Nominee, we work constantly to ensure that our movers, equipment, and trucks are up to the appropriate standards, including weekly maintenance and safety inspections for all of our trucks. Our company requires that all of our moving staff undergo a background check before hiring. In addition, we operate under FMCSA regulations.
WHY CHOOSE US